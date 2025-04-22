Tinubu, Fubara meet in London

President Bola Tinubu and the suspended governor of Rivers State, Sim Fubara.

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — INDICATIONS emerged on Tuesday that President Bola Tinubu met with suspended Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, in London, while on working visit.

Although, The Africa Report said that the meeting was at the instance of Governor Fubara, the Presidency kept sealed lips on the matter.

Attempts made to get confirmation from the Presidency could not yield any results as no one was ready to comment on it.

However, someone privy to the meeting claimed that it was the first face‑to‑face since Tinubu invoked Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution on 18 March, declaring a state of emergency in Rivers and suspending the democratically elected governor Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Odu and the entire members of the House of Assembly.

Tinubu’s national broadcast on March 18, cited “months of intense political instability” that had “paralysed governance” and “threatened national stability.”

The President appointed a former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice‑Admiral Ibok‑Ete Ekwe Ibas as sole administrator.

It was gathered that President Tinubu

agreed to meet Fubara in an attempt to defuse the lingering crisis.

The duo reportedly discussed restoring functional government in the oil‑rich state, officials say.

Neither side disclosed details, but presidential aides who spoke on condition of anonymity said there were talks to see Fubara back in power before his six-month suspension elapses.

It was learned that Fubara’s estranged political godfather now the Federal Capital Territory, FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, was not part of the meeting and was nervous about such an arrangement holding without him.