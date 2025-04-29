Tinubu economic reforms have rendered cabal impotent – Senate Adeola

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriations, Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, on Monday, said the nation’s affairs, particularly the economy, is no longer in the hands of the cabal.

Adeola, who is the senator representing Ogun West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, said the various reforms introduced by President Bola Tinubu on his assumption of office, have rendered members of the cabal who held the country’s economy by the jugular impotent, stressing that Nigeria is now on the path of economic recovery.

The senator who spoke Ipokia town, Ipokia local government area of the state during the 2nd Edition of Mega Empowerment/Town Hall Meeting and Thank You Tour of Ogun West senatorial district, insisted that President Tinubu has liberated the control of the country’s economy from the selected few.

He, however, defended the tax reform policy of the incumbent administration in Nigeria, saying “it is to salvage Nigeria’s economy from the members of the cabal”.

Adeola added that the tax reform policy supported by him and the majority of members of the National Assembly, has brought holistic change and liberation to the country’s economy.

“I’m happy that we have an economy now that is no more in the hands of selected few anymore, or guided by cabals.

“Tinubu’s tax reform policy is for the best of Nigeria. Having spent more than 10 years in the Senate and as a member of different committees, I can tell you that I know more about how things operate.

“These reforms are for the good people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; now we can say that we have an economy that is not guided by a selected few.

“When Tinubu assumed office in 2023 we had holistic and drastic changes of tax laws and that is yielding positive results already. That is why as your representative, I am in support of these policies. I want to specifically thank Mr. President for a job well-done”, he submitted.

On the empowerment programme, he explained that the objective is to give back to his constituents as a form of gratitude for their belief in his capacity to represent them at the National Assembly.

While assuring them of more dividends of democracy, Adeola said he would continue to offer qualitative representation and facilitate more developmental projects to Ogun West.

He, however, lauded Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun for making the state more attractive to investors and industrialists, particularly with the construction of the Agro-cargo airport, the establishment a dry port in Abeokuta and many more.