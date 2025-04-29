Tinubu congratulates Canadian Prime Minister, Mark Carney on election victory

Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has congratulated Mr. Mark Joseph Carney on the Liberal Party’s victory in the recent Canadian parliamentary elections and his election as the 24th Prime Minister.

A statement by the presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, said President Tinubu acknowledged the significance of the hard-fought electoral triumph at a time when the country needed a leader with a wealth of experience.

Carney, a seasoned economist, was Governor of the Bank of Canada (2008-2013) and the Bank of England (2013-2020).

The President hoped that Carney’s banking and governance experience will guide the country at this crucial moment in its history.

He expressed Nigeria’s commitment to deepening relations between the two nations, particularly in education, climate change, and migration.

President Tinubu said he looked forward to establishing a dynamic and forward-looking partnership with Prime Minister Carney’s government, building on the goodwill and cooperation established under former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.