Tinubu committed to tackling housing deficit – Minister

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Dangiwa, has assured Nigerians that President Bola Tinubu is actively implementing programs aimed at addressing the country’s housing deficit.

Speaking as a special guest at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN), South-South Zone, held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Dangiwa—represented by Engr. Edwin Gyenger, a Federal Controller in the ministry—highlighted the federal government’s renewed efforts to provide affordable housing.

He pointed to the Renewed Hope Housing Scheme currently being managed by the ministry as a key initiative focused on increasing access to affordable homes for low-income earners.

“Due to the significant housing deficit in Nigeria, President Tinubu has initiated various programmes aimed at reducing this shortfall and promoting sustainable urban development,” the Minister said.

Also addressing the media at the event, Governor Umo Eno, represented by the State Commissioner for Housing, Hon. Henry Archibong, outlined several housing projects by the state government targeted at low-income earners, especially civil servants.

“You heard me mention that the Aviation Village is set to provide affordable housing for aviation workers. At the Base Estate, the Governor has paid for 150 housing units for low-income civil servants, and those homes have already been allocated,” Archibong explained.

He also disclosed that the state is working on a medical corridor near the Specialist Hospital, where accommodations will be provided for doctors. Additionally, the government is expanding on mass housing schemes initiated by former Governor Godswill Akpabio, ensuring further development across all three senatorial districts.

“I also recommended that every local government area should have its own housing scheme. The federal government’s Renewed Hope Housing Scheme has been introduced to the state, and we are actively embracing it. The Governor has also mandated me to source for credible developers, which is why I am here today representing him.”

On the choice of Akwa Ibom as the host for the AGM, REDAN South-South Chairman, Arc. Godwin James, explained that the region has long been underrepresented in national real estate discussions.

“The South-South has been on the backseat for too long. Hosting the AGM here is part of our strategy to reposition the region and take a central role in real estate development,” he said.

James further revealed that the Governor has promised to create a dedicated “REDAN City” in Akwa Ibom and allocate land for the project.

“We’re optimistic the government will fulfill its promise. The Governor’s remarks today show a strong commitment to pushing the real estate sector forward in the state,” he added.