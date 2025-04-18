Tinubu committed to addressing Northern challenges – Matawalle

Matawalle

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, has dismissed claims that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a political liability to Northern Nigeria. He affirmed that the President remains dedicated to tackling the region’s pressing challenges.

In a statement issued by his Senior Aide on Politics, Hon. Ibrahim Danmaliki Gidan Goga, Matawalle stated that Nigeria’s democracy under President Tinubu is more stable than ever. He accused those attacking the President of relying on propaganda and falsehoods in a bid to remain politically relevant.

“Our people in the North are wise enough not to be misled by individuals who failed to secure their political future,” he said. “These are people who once held power but failed to make any meaningful impact. Now, they resort to mischief to stay relevant.”

The Minister stressed the importance of unity and collective support for President Tinubu, particularly in addressing insecurity across the region.

“We must not allow ourselves to be manipulated into becoming part of the problem. Instead, we must rally behind the President to ensure lasting peace and development in the North,” he urged.

Matawalle accused some political elites of spreading misinformation out of frustration over their exclusion from political appointments.

“These individuals are not to be trusted with our future. When given the mandate in the past, they squandered it, and now they blame others for their failures.”

Highlighting progress under President Tinubu’s administration, he pointed to the success of Operation Fasan Yamma and other security initiatives, noting that:

“Our gallant military and police forces, supported by the President’s strategy, have achieved major breakthroughs. Over 65 known bandit leaders were eliminated, hundreds of foot soldiers neutralized, and 200 camps destroyed in record time.”

He criticized the federal government’s detractors for what he described as unjustified and hypocritical criticism.

“Where were they when our people were being killed and displaced by bandits?” he asked. “Instead of offering support or visiting affected communities, they lived in luxury. Now, they shed crocodile tears to gain cheap popularity among people they previously abandoned.”

Matawalle further highlighted the peaceful Ramadan and Sallah celebrations in many parts of the North as evidence of improved security under President Tinubu.

“There were significantly fewer reports of bandit attacks and kidnappings. People went about their businesses during the blessed month. This is proof that the President’s efforts are yielding results, even though his critics remain silent.”

He also cited major infrastructure projects such as the ongoing multi-billion naira Zaria-Gusau-Talata Mafara-Sokoto expressway and the re-awarded Abuja-Kaduna-Kano highway as evidence of the administration’s commitment to development in the region.

“These are projects that had been ignored or abandoned for years. Now, they are being revived and executed under President Tinubu,” he said. “Yet, some elites continue to overlook these achievements to paint a negative picture.”

Matawalle concluded by reaffirming the President’s commitment to peace, development, and a secure future for all Nigerians.