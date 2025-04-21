Tinubu celebrates Senator Uzor Kalu at 65

Orji Uzor Kalu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has congratulated Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, former Governor of Abia State on his 65th birthday.

Senator Uzor Kalu is representing Abia North Senatorial District.

President Tinubu in a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga reflected on their enduring friendship and shared commitment to national progress, rooted in their membership of the “Class of ’99” Governors.

The President extolled the former Majority Whip’s unwavering patriotism, recalling decades of collaboration marked by mutual respect, even with political differences.

He lauded Senator Kalu’s entrepreneurial spirit, as epitomised in his establishment of Slok Holding and investments in banking and the media, ventures that have created hundreds of jobs.

He said: “Senator Kalu, my friend, is a patriot whose life embodies resilience, generosity, and the transformative power of visionary leadership. On this milestone, I celebrate his contributions to our nation’s economic and political tapestry.”

The President prayed that God Almighty will grant Senator Kalu renewed strength, wisdom, and many more years of impactful service to Nigeria and humanity.