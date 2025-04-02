Tinubu, Buhari mourn Galadiman of Kano, Abbas Sanusi

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu and former President Muhammadu Buhari, have expressed grief over the passing of Alhaji Abbas Sanusi, the Galadiman Kano and senior Kano Emirate official.

Alhaji Sanusi died at 92 after a protracted illness. Many children and grandchildren survive him.

Among his children is Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, the Kano State chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC). The Galadima is the highest title held by the princesses of Kano.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu described the deceased as a strong pillar of the traditional institution, its survival and development.

The President said the services of the late Sanusi, a titleholder since 1959, would be appreciated far beyond Kano Emirate and Kano State.

He condoled with the government and people of Kano State, the Kano Emirate Council and the family of the late chief for the irreparable loss.

The President prayed to Allah to admit the Galadima in Jannatul Firdaus and comfort the family.

In his own statement, former President Buhari said he received with sadness, the news of the death of Alhaji Abbas Sunusi, Galadiman Kano, and member of the Emirate Council.

Reacting to the news of the death, the former president in a statement by his media aide, Mallam Garba Shehu, said “Kano, indeed the nation has lost a stabilizer and a moderating voice in the rapidly transforming society that Kano is.

“The Galadima was the effective link between the past and the present; an embodiment of institutional memory and traditions who was key to the governance and the administration of the royal palace. Abbas Sunusi is irreplaceable. May his soul rest in peace.”

The former president condoled with the family of the deceased, the Kano Emirate Council and the government, and the people of the state.