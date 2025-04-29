Tinubu approves redeployment of 4 Federal Permanent Secretaries

President Bola Tinubu.

President Bola Tinubu has approved the redeployment of four Federal Permanent Secretaries.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this is part of ongoing efforts to reposition the Federal Civil Service for improved performance and service delivery.

Mrs Esther Walson-Jack, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF), announced the redeployments in a statement by Mrs Eno Olotu, Director of Information and Public Relations, in her office in Abuja on Tuesday.

Walson-Jack said that the exercise was aimed at enhancing operational efficiency, fostering innovation, and aligning the service with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the present administration.

She listed the affected Permanent Secretaries and their new postings as follows: Dr Mary Ogbe – Redeployed from the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development to the Ministry of Regional Development.

Also, Faruk Yabo, who moved from the Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy to the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development.

Dr Emeka Obi is transferred from the Ministry of Budget and Economic Development to the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, while Mr Ogbodo Nnam is posted from the Special Duties Office in the Office of the HCSF to the Ministry of Information and National Orientation.

The Head of Service described the redeployment as a routine administrative procedure meant to reinvigorate the civil service by deploying top officials to strategic areas of need.

She charged the Permanent Secretaries to bring their experience to bear in their new assignments and ensure effective and seamless service delivery.

According to her, all handover and takeover processes are to be concluded on or before May 2.

Walson-Jack reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to building a world-class civil service that upholds professionalism and drives national development.