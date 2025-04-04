Tinubu appoints Nasir Abdulsalam as new Ajaokuta Steel MD

Nasir Naeem Abdulsalam

By Omeiza Ajayi

President Bola Tinubu has approved Nasir Naeem Abdulsalam’s appointment as the Managing Director of Ajaokuta Steel Company.

Director of Information and Public Relations in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Segun Imohiosen, disclosed this in a statement issued Friday night in Abuja.

He said, “The appointment takes effect from 3rd April 2025 and is in accordance with the provisions of the Certain Political and Judicial Office Holders (Salaries and Allowances, etc) Act 2008 as amended.

“Until his appointment, Nasir served as the Technical Adviser to the Honourable Minister of Steel Development as well as the Special Assistant (Academics) to the Director General of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS).

“President Tinubu tasks the appointee to leverage on his wealth of experience in the steel industry in his new assignment in revolutionising the company to generate important upstream and downstream industrial and economic activities that will position the nation as the industrial hub of Africa in line with the diversification drive of the Renewed Hope Agenda”.

Vanguard News