Tinubu advised to restrain Ibas over appointment of administrators for Rivers LGAs

By Bayo Wahab

A pro-democracy group, Citizens for Democratic Watch (CDW), has called on President Bola Tinubu to rein in Rivers State’s Sole Administrator, Ibok-Ete Ibas, following his appointment of local government administrators despite a court order.

The group described the development as “a dangerous abuse of power and a direct attack on the constitution.”

It would be recalled that barely 24 hours after a Federal High Court restrained Ibas from making such appointments, the Sole Administrator approved the appointment of administrators for the 23 Local Government Areas in Rivers.

According to the group, the Sole Administrator’s action has triggered widespread concern. The move undermined democratic institutions “under the guise of emergency governance.”

In a statement on Wednesday, Dr Hassan Dantani, Executive Director of CDW, called on President Bola Tinubu and the leadership of the National Assembly to intervene before the situation spirals out of control.

“Appointing 23 sole administrators in clear defiance of a federal court order is not only unlawful — it is tyrannical,” Dantani said.

“No state of emergency gives anyone the license to override the judiciary, erase local governance, and act above the law. This must be condemned in the strongest terms.”

Dantani noted that the local government system is a constitutionally recognised tier of government, and any attempt to run it without democratic structures sets a very dangerous precedent.

“This action by Ibok-Ete Ibas is a grave violation of Section 7 of the 1999 Constitution, which guarantees the system of democratically elected local government councils,” he said.

“Our democracy cannot function if unelected individuals are imposed to run local governments under military-style appointments.”

CDW warned that if allowed to stand, the appointments could embolden future political actors to trample on the rule of law and weaken the judiciary.

“The blatant disregard for a valid court order should alarm every Nigerian, regardless of political affiliation,” Dantani said.

“When leaders ignore court rulings and impose their will, what remains of the rule of law? If we allow this to stand in Rivers, it could happen anywhere else.”

The group called on the National Assembly to urgently summon the Rivers sole administrator to explain his actions and ensure that all constitutional boundaries are respected.

“We urge the Senate and House of Representatives to treat this matter as a priority,” he added.

“Democracy must not be sacrificed on the altar of expediency or political convenience.”

Dantani concluded by demanding the immediate reversal of the LGA appointments and a return to constitutional order.

“The people of Rivers State deserve legitimate, elected representation — not handpicked appointees. We must not normalise authoritarian shortcuts in a democratic society,” the group warned.