TikTok content creator docked for alleged cyber bullying FRSC official

A TikTok content creator, Emmanuel Ajibade, was on Thursday docked in an Akure Magistrates’ Court for allegedly cyberbullying an official of the Federal Road Safety Corps( FRSC).

The police prosecutor, Insp Taiwo Oniyere, told the court that Ajibade and others, at large, committed the offence at the Higher Height Area, Orita Obele in Akure.

According to Oniyere, Ajibade conspired together with intent to commit felony to wit cyber stalking,cyber bullying and defamation.

The defendant, he said, spread falsehoods via checkers69 on TikTok to cause annoyance, inconvenience, danger, insults, and criminal defamation.

“ His action also resulted in intimidation, enmity and hatred, ill will and needless anxiety for Ibitoye Samuel, an official of FRSC in the state,” he said.

According to the prosecutor, the offence is punishable under Section 27(b) and Section 24( b) of the Cyber Crime ( Provision and Prevention) Act 2015 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria.

The prosecutor prayed the court to remand the defendant in the Correctional Centre in accordance to the Section 269 Sub-section 2( b) of the law of the federation.

Responding, the defendant’s counsel, Mr A. F. Awala prayed for a short date in order for the defence to file his counter affidavit to the application.

However, the Chief Magistrate, Mrs Olateju Odenusi-Fadeyi, ordered the remand of the defendant at the SWAT Police Station.

Odenusi-Fadeyi asked the police to cater for the health of the defendant and adjourned the case until April 30, 2025 for mention.