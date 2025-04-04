Three towers affected by Ikeja-West, Osogbo 330kV line tripping – TCN

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has reported that three towers were affected by the tripping of the Ikeja-West/Osogbo 330-kilovolt (kV) transmission line.

resulting in a load loss of 165 megawatts (MW).

TCN’s General Manager of Public Affairs, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, who disclosed this on Friday in Abuja, noted that the incident had resulted in a load loss of 165 megawatts (MW).

She explained that the incident occurred during a windy rainfall on Wednesday night.

“A thorough investigation by TCN revealed extensive damage to Tower 528, which collapsed after a trailer truck struck detached conductors from Tower 527.

“The incident also affected Towers 526 and 524,” she said.

Mbah explained that at about 9:22 p.m. on Wednesday, the Ikeja-West/Osogbo 330 kV line tripped about 14.9 kilometres from the Ikeja-West Transmission Substation.

“Our engineers are working diligently to repair the affected towers and restore normal bulk power supply to Ikeja, Eko, and Ibadan Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos).

“Meanwhile, the 165 MW load loss has already been diverted through other lines to minimise the impact on the affected DisCos.

“TCN remains committed to ensuring the efficient and reliable transmission of bulk electricity nationwide,” she said. (NAN)