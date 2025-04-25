Three in police net over possession of human parts

The Nigeria Police Force.

By James Ogunnaike

The Ogun State Police command said it has arrested three persons over unlawful possession of human parts in Abeokuta, the state capital.

The command image maker, CSP Omolola Odutola, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta on Friday. The statement said the suspects were arrested on Tuesday following a credible intelligence report.

According to Odutola, the suspects included 36-year-old Sunday Akintobi, Oladimeji Olaniran, and 40-year-old and 38-year-old Isaiah Tijani.

The statement reads, “On April 22, 2025, at about 0800hrs, operatives of the Ogun State Police Command, through its SWAT unit, acted on credible intelligence and apprehended one Sunday Akintobi (male, 36 years), a resident of Itoku area in Abeokuta, suspected of trading in human body parts.”

“Further investigation led to the arrest of two additional individuals: Oladimeji Olaniran (male, 40 years) and Isaiah Tijani (male, 38 years). A search of their residences led to recovery of body parts believed to be human remains.”

“Cerebral bones were also recovered from a location disguised as a Cherubim and Seraphim Church in Kobape town and along Abiola Way in Abeokuta.”

Odutola added that the Commissioner of Police in the State, Lanre Ogunlowo, has directed the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to conduct a discreet investigation into the case to establish the suspects’ full involvement in the heinous crime.

“As a friendly force, the Ogun State Police Command, urges the public to refrain from shielding criminal elements and to provide timely and credible information to security agencies. Such cooperation is crucial in curbing ritual killings and other violent crimes in the state.”

