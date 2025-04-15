Three feared dead in boat mishap in Niger State; bodies still unrecovered

File image for illustration

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

Minna – Three persons, two of whom are believed to be from the same family, are feared drowned in a boat mishap in Niger State. The incident occurred in the Lapai Local Government Area of the state.

According to reliable sources, the boat, which was overloaded with over 200 bags of rice, capsized around 9 pm due to a heavy windstorm. While there were claims that many passengers may have drowned, an informed source confirmed that only three people were aboard the boat as it was already heavily loaded, and all three are believed to have drowned.

The bags of rice, which were purchased in Lapai, were being transported to Lokoja, Kogi State, for sale. The boat was reportedly so overcrowded that it occupied all available spaces, and the storm likely contributed to the tragic accident.

“Two of the individuals were from the same family and were believed to be responsible for most of the rice being transported for sale,” the source added. “The storm that began during their journey must have been a significant factor in the incident.”

When contacted, Hussaini Ibrahim, the Public Relations Officer for the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), stated that the agency had yet to receive full details of the incident but promised to issue a statement later.

As of press time, the bodies of those feared drowned had still not been recovered.