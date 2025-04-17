Things to know about Lt. Col. Anele Onyinyechi Appolonia, Nigeria’s first female army spokesperson and expectations

By Kingsley Omonobi

In a historic move that underscores the Nigerian Army’s evolving commitment to gender inclusion and professionalism, Lieutenant Colonel Anele Onyinyechi Appolonia has been appointed as the Acting Director of Army Public Relations — the first woman ever to hold the position.

Her appointment, announced on April 22, 2025, marks a major milestone in the Army’s history, and her leadership is already generating widespread optimism for improved military-civil relations and strategic communication.

Lt. Col. Anele brings a unique combination of military discipline and communication expertise to her new role. She is expected to lead reforms that will strengthen the Army’s public image and foster trust through:

Enhanced Transparency: She has pledged to uphold core Army values while ensuring greater openness in communication with the public.

Effective Communication: With a background in Mass Communication and Strategic Studies, she is well-equipped to manage media relations, social media, and public engagement.

Public Engagement: Her experience in the Department of Civil-Military Relations and as a Public Relations Officer in the Office of the Chief of Army Staff positions her to deepen the Army’s connection with civilian populations.

Promoting Gender Inclusion: Her elevation symbolizes a significant step forward for gender representation in the Nigerian military, potentially encouraging more women to pursue careers in defense communication.

Strategic Leadership: Having completed an elite strategic course at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, she is poised to bring long-term vision and strategic depth to her responsibilities.

Career and Educational Background

A graduate of the prestigious Direct Regular Course 15, Lt. Col. Anele’s military foundation has been marked by discipline and strategic thinking. Her communication credentials are further reinforced by her membership in the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), underscoring her dual strength in operations and media strategy.

Rising Through the Ranks

Her professional journey has seen her take on numerous leadership roles within the Army’s public affairs and civil-military interface, earning her a reputation for excellence and commitment. She notably served as Public Relations Officer under the former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (Rtd), where she managed high-level media engagements and official communications.

A Historic Appointment

Following the redeployment of her predecessor, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, to the Nigerian Army Heritage and Future Centre, Lt. Col. Anele was tapped for the prestigious spokesperson role — a testament to her capabilities and the growing recognition of merit over gender in military leadership.

A Symbol of Progress

Lt. Col. Anele’s appointment sends a powerful message to women in Nigeria and across Africa: that competence, resilience, and dedication can break long-standing barriers. As the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, she now oversees all official communications, shaping public perception of the Nigerian Army and serving as the key interface between the military and the media.

Poised for Impact

Described by peers as disciplined, intelligent, and proactive, Lt. Col. Anele is widely respected within both military and civil society circles. Though she maintains a modest public profile, her leadership style is expected to usher in a new era of transparency, strategic communication, and increased civic engagement for the Army.

As she steps into this historic role, Lt. Col. Anele Onyinyechi Appolonia not only paves the way for women in uniform but also redefines what effective military communication can look like in modern Nigeria. Her journey is one to watch — for inspiration, innovation, and leadership in action.