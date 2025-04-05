They now have new condition for landing roles in Nollywood – Jemima Osunde

Actress Jemima Osunde has condemned the act of pressurising actors to become an active social media content creators as a criteria for landing roles in films.

Osunde, who took to her social media platforms in a video clip to voice her frustration over the industry’s shift, said their aim of forcing actors to become online content creators was to promote their work.

According to her, acting should be based on talent and performance, but not forcing someone to be a social media online content creators.

The actress noted that Hollywood star Keanu Reeves had continued to thrive in the industry based solely on his craft, in spite of his minimal social media presence.

“Now they are forcing actors to be social media content creators. It is now like, ‘You see that dance? You must dance on the internet.’ Why?

“It is like they are forcing everyone; so if you are not an actor with a social media presence, you are not going to be cast because you need to sell the film.

“That should not be my job! Like, how many times do you see Keanu Reeves when he is not on your screen as an actor?” she wrote.

Osunde isa Nigerian actress, model, and presenter, who gained exposure after playing Leila in the television series ‘Shuga’.

She was nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role at the 15th Africa Movie Academy Awards for her performance in ‘The Delivery Boy’ (2018).

The actress recently debunked the rumour of undergoing a BBL surgery, where she clearly stated her personality and advocacy for natural beauty.

She also used the opportunity to question the validity of the user’s statement, subtly pushing back against the narrative that she had altered her body surgically.

Vanguard News