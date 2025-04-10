There’ll be no sanctuary for criminals in Kwara, says new CP Adekimi

The new Kwara CP Adekimi Ojo, while addressing the maiden press conference at the command headquarters in ilorin on Thursday.

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The new Commissioner of Police in Kwara state Adekimi Ojo has assured that the command will not relent in its fight against crime and criminality, stressing that there’ll be no sanctuary for criminals in the state.

Ojo who said this on Thursday during the maiden press conference with journalists in the state at the command headquarters said, “I want to assure the good people of Kwara state that we will not relent in our fight against crime and criminality. There will be no sanctuary for criminals in this state.”

He also promised to instil discipline among the rank and file as any officer found guilty of misconduct would face the full weight of the law.

He said, ‘I also want to emphasize that discipline and professionalism will be the hallmark of the Kwara State Police Command under my leadership. Any officer found guilty of misconduct will face the full weight of the law, as I have zero tolerance for indiscipline and unprofessional conduct, like extortion, human right violations.”

The new Sheriff in Kwara nevertheless called for collaboration among the stakeholders in the state in order to accomplish his goals.

“As I assume this responsibility, I call on all stakeholders traditional rulers, religious leaders, civil society organizations, the press, and other law enforcement agencies to collaborate with us in this mission.

Together, we can build a safer Kwara, where every citizen can sleep with their two eyes closed, knowing that they are protected by the police and other security agencies.”he said .

The new CP who commended the press for their roles in providing information to the society also called for constructive criticism in order to assist him deliver on his mandate.

He said,”I must commend the press for the vital role you play in society, your efforts inproviding timely and balanced information help to shape public opinion and guide the actions of the law enforcement agent and the public, your vital role as our partners in progress and your support is invaluable in ensuring that we communicate efřectively with the public, maintain transparency, and foster trust. I look forward to constructive relationship with you all, as we work together to keep the people of Kwara informed and safe.”

He also noted that Kwara state holds a special place in his heart, and expressed committment,” to ensuring that it remains a peaceful, secure, and prosperous state. known for its unity, cultural diversity, and strategic position as the gateway between the Northern and Southern parts of Nigeria, Kwara is poised for continued growth.

“However, such growth can only thrive in an environment of security, and that is where my focus will be. As your new Commissioner of Police, I am dedicated to strengthening the security architecture of Kwara State, ensuring that all residents can live and work in an atmosphere of peace and safety.” he added