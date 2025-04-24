By Enewaridideke Ekanpou

The journey to Amaseikumor is a yearly one

Carriers of purity race to Oporoza every year to cement the bond of blessing in the temple of Amaseikumor in Gbaramatu Kingdom.

Bond of blessings reigns in the root and rain of Amaseikumor.

Racing to relate to receive the rain of blessings from Amaseikumor is the yearly ritual every April.

At the roots of Amaseikumor lies the rain of radiance.

Amaseikumor’s rain of radiance returns radiations of lighr, love and happiness wreathed in wealth and long life.

Before Amaseikumor the forest rope of life often vindictively cut by enemies claims powers beyond targeted penetration.

The rain rhythm of Amaseikumor echoes everywhere, bringing only the calm of love and happiness rooted in man’s pure-hearted relation to the god’s ‘rainful’ radiance every April of the year.

Amaseikumor’s rain of rhythm and radiance is the harvest of the believers whose purity is the road to the home of Amaseikumor.

The bond and bundles of blessings know no defilement in the holy home of Amaseikumor except the believers bury their heads in tainted pleasures and miss the narrow road to the home of Amaseikumor.

The rain of Amaseikumor uproots impurities and plants purities and pieties that fertilise happiness for man’s radiance;

Amaseikumor rains for the reign of happiness to rain upon the believers.

The yearly rain of Amaseikumor is beyond man’s dark dance.

Ekanpou writes from Akparemogbene, Delta State