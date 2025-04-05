The Empire of Egos: Why Trump, Vance, Musk may clash someday

By Stephanie Shakaa

If ego were a currency, America would be the wealthiest empire in history.

The next four years will not be about governance but about dominance as three of the most audacious and larger-than-life figures Donald Trump, JD Vance, and Elon Musk collide in a spectacle of power, ambition, and inevitable fallout. The world will not be watching an administration. It will be witnessing a battlefield where alliances are temporary, loyalties are transactional, and only one force can truly emerge unscathed.

Trump does not coexist with powerful men. He consumes them. His return to power is not just about reclaiming the presidency but about reaffirming his absolute control over a MAGA movement that thrives on his persona. He demands obedience, rewards flattery, and punishes the slightest deviation from his orbit. He does not share the stage. Those who attempt to match his stature either kneel or are discarded. The question is not whether he will turn on his allies but when.

His past is littered with the wreckage of once-loyal allies who dared to step out of line. Michael Cohen was his fixer until he was no longer useful. Steve Bannon was his chief strategist until he became a liability. Mike Pence was his most trusted deputy until he refused to bend during the certification of the election. Trump does not forgive. He does not forget. And when he decides someone is no longer necessary, the fall is swift and brutal.

JD Vance understands power perhaps too well. He is no ordinary lieutenant. He is a man who has transformed himself from an intellectual critic of Trump to a fervent loyalist, carefully positioning himself as the ideological brain behind Trump’s brawn. But beneath his deference lies ambition, a quiet but calculated hunger for influence that will not be content playing second fiddle forever. He is not here to be a loyal sidekick. He is here to build his own empire.

History has shown that Trump does not groom successors. He destroys them the moment they become a threat. Ron DeSantis learned that lesson the hard way. Once viewed as the heir to Trumpism, he was crushed the moment he looked like a real competitor. Chris Christie went from being a close adviser to a political outcast the moment he refused to defend Trump’s every move. Vance may think he is different, but he will face the same fate if he dares to step outside Trump’s shadow.

And then there is Elon Musk. He does not need a government position to shape the future. He is the future.

He builds industries, moves markets, and bends public discourse with a single tweet. He thrives on chaos and chaos is exactly what he will bring to an administration that thrives on control. Trump believes in absolute loyalty, but Musk is loyal only to himself. While Trump pushes economic nationalism, Musk’s empire spans continents, his interests tied to China, global markets, and technology that knows no borders.

Their conflicting interests will not remain theoretical. Trump will push for tariffs and trade wars that could hurt Musk’s business operations, particularly his deep connections to China. Musk, whose fortune is built on government subsidies and global supply chains, will not sit quietly if those policies threaten Tesla or SpaceX. Trump will demand favorable treatment for traditional industries while Musk will advocate for deregulation and the expansion of artificial intelligence and automation.

Trump’s agenda will be about economic nationalism and corporate obedience. Musk’s vision is built on globalism and individual defiance. They are bound to collide.

This is not an administration. It is a storm waiting to break. The real question is not whether these three men can work together but how long before the knives come out. Trump will not tolerate dissent. Vance will not remain a servant. Musk will not submit to control. The moment interests diverge, the fractures will become chasms and the political landscape will shift in ways no one can predict.

This is not just a clash of ideologies or policies. It is a collision of egos too massive to coexist. Trump wants absolute loyalty, Vance wants a future beyond Trump, and Musk wants a world shaped in his image. The empire they are trying to build may well be the one they burn to the ground. One thing is certain. America is in for a long, brutal, and utterly unpredictable four years.

•Stephanie Shaakaa, University of Agriculture Makurdi, Benue State