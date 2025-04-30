Textile Workers applaud FG, say textile development board will boost Nigeria’s industrial revival

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna – As Nigeria prepares to celebrate Workers’ Day 2025, the National Union of Textile, Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria (NUTGTWN) has commended the Federal Government for establishing the Textile and Garment Development Board, describing it as a significant step toward the re-industrialization of the country.

In a statement signed by Union President Peters Adeyemi Godonu and General Secretary Ali Baba, the union praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration for demonstrating commitment to reviving the once-thriving textile and garment industry.

“The establishment of the Textile and Garment Development Board is a commendable move. It shows that the government is serious about walking the talk on re-industrialization,” the statement read.

Quoting Vice President Kashim Shettima, they noted the initiative is a “call to resuscitate a sector that once clothed the people and powered the nation’s economy.” They emphasized that the aim goes beyond regulation to full-scale revival, empowering communities and restoring pride in local production.

The union expressed optimism that the Board will help upgrade the textile value chain, enhance labor productivity, add value to local production, and reposition the sector for global competitiveness.

The proposal to establish the board was reportedly approved during the 149th meeting of the Federal Executive Council on April 24, 2025, chaired by Vice President Shettima at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to the State House, the board will be domiciled in the Presidency, operate with private sector leadership, and involve key public stakeholders. It will be funded through the Textile Import Levy collected by the Nigeria Customs Service and will have governors representing the six geopolitical zones alongside the Ministers of Agriculture, Budget and Economic Planning, and Industry, Trade and Investment.

“The union acknowledges this bold step as a clear demonstration of the government’s commitment to reviving Nigeria’s textile sector, which has suffered years of neglect. It shows recognition of the industry’s potential for job creation, economic growth, and national development,” the union leaders said.

On the occasion of May Day 2025, the union extended solidarity to its members, all Nigerian workers, and workers around the world, celebrating the dignity of labor and the continued fight for democracy and social justice.

“We reaffirm our dedication to key areas such as collective bargaining, union organization, workers’ education, gender equity, workplace safety, and the defense of labor rights,” the statement added.

The union pledged continued advocacy for better wages, improved working conditions, and national and international solidarity efforts. It also committed to strengthening campaigns for higher productivity and maintaining zero tolerance for worker exploitation.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) is marking May Day 2025 under the theme: “Reclaiming the Civic Space amid Economic Hardship.” As an affiliate of the NLC and the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC), the textile workers’ union also supports ITUC-Africa’s call to use this year’s May Day to advocate for policies that prioritize industrialization, fair wages, and decent work.

“This year’s theme—‘Industrialization, Trade, and Decent Work for Social Justice’—emphasizes the need to leverage trade and industrial growth as tools for sustainable employment and equity. We will intensify our campaign for the revival of Nigeria’s textile industry and the broader re-industrialization of the nation,” the union concluded.