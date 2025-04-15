Tenure expiration: NANS-D warns FG against impostors

By Elizabeth Ngozi

LAGOS —THE National Association of Nigerian Students- Diaspora, NANS-D, has notified the Federal Government of the expiration of the tenure of the Juwon Fayomi-led executives.

NANS-D informed the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NiDCOM, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa; and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, among others, saying the tenure of the Fayomi-led executives expired in March 2025.

The Chairman of the NANS-D Electoral Committee, Chibuike Divine, in a statement, said efforts were ongoing to elect new executive members, adding that anyone parading themselves as members of the executives were not recognised.

The statement read: “It should be noted that the tenure of the previous administration of NANS Diaspora, led by Juwon Chris Fayomi, officially ended in March, while our constitution specifically and provides for a one-term Presidency that aligns with rotational and zoning arrangements in Chapter III (ARTICLE: 11 c and k).

“Credible information reaching us indicates that Fayomi and a few others, under the guise of representing Nigerian students in the Diaspora, have continued to parade themselves as leaders of the NANS Diaspora. “

This act, which not only appears condemnable, also derails the supremacy of our constitution in Chapter I (Article 3).

“It is imperative to inform the NiDCOM Chairperson, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs led by Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, the Minister of State for Education, Dr Suwaiba Ahmed, and other relevant authorities to entirely refrain from any engagement or dealings with these individuals, as they no longer represent the interests of Nigerian students abroad.

“Furthermore, we wish to notify the public that several of these individuals are neither based in the diaspora nor are they students. The former president, who primarily operated as an online figurehead, still has unresolved allegations to address.

“We would like to make it categorically clear to the public that no elections have been held. However, the NANS D-ELECO is diligently working to fulfil our constitutional mandate by conducting transparent polls to elect a legitimate president who will genuinely represent Nigerian students in the Diaspora.

“We also disassociate ourselves from, and discredit, any activities carried out by individuals or groups attempting to use the name of NANS Diaspora (NANS D) for personal or selfish gain. We strongly warn such persons to desist from these criminal acts or be prepared to face firm and disgraceful resistance.

“Finally, we urge all Nigerian students in the Diaspora to remain hopeful and steadfast, as we are committed to delivering on our assignment with integrity and in the collective interest of all.”