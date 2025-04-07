Tension in Oghara as unknown gunmen kill youth

By Jimitota Onoyume
A youth identified as Biggie has been allegedly shot dead by suspected cultists in Oghara, Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State.
Vanguard gathered that the sad incident occured, a weekend around Waterboard area of the town.
At press time, there were fears that the incident could trigger a reprisal by some other groups in the town.
Those who knew the late Biggie closely said they were shocked to hear of his death, describing him as a gentle and friendly young man.
“Biggie was a quiet, friendly and gentle guy. He did not appear to me as a cultist. It is sad that he could be shot dead,” a resident in Oghara said. A police source who confirmed the death said police has intensified security patrol in the area to nip any cult clash in the bud.
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.