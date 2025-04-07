Tension in Oghara as unknown gunmen kill youth

By Jimitota Onoyume

A youth identified as Biggie has been allegedly shot dead by suspected cultists in Oghara, Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State.

Vanguard gathered that the sad incident occured, a weekend around Waterboard area of the town.

At press time, there were fears that the incident could trigger a reprisal by some other groups in the town.

Those who knew the late Biggie closely said they were shocked to hear of his death, describing him as a gentle and friendly young man.

“Biggie was a quiet, friendly and gentle guy. He did not appear to me as a cultist. It is sad that he could be shot dead,” a resident in Oghara said. A police source who confirmed the death said police has intensified security patrol in the area to nip any cult clash in the bud.