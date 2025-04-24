Temu hit by rash of complaints from Nigerian customers – Survey

A new entrant into the Nigerian e-commerce space, Temu, a Chinese platform, is being inundated with complaints from its Nigerian market.

A survey carried out by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Thursday showed that some of its customers are developing trust issues with its offers and services.

The survey consisted of interviews with Temu’s customers and reviews on social media, specifically Nairaland Forum and Tiktok.

NAN reports that Temu, which began serving customers in Nigeria in November 2024, launched with an aggressive marketing campaign and a strategy of offering products at incredibly low prices.

By adopting a direct-from-factory online marketplace, Temu connects consumers directly to manufacturers, cutting out layers of middlemen and their associated markups to deliver at wholesale prices.

This approach has generated significant buzz with many Nigerians attracted by the platform’s affordable prices and promises.

While, some of its customers have reported satisfaction with their purchases, praising the website’s free shipping, prompt delivery and reasonable prices, many more say they have had disappointing experiences.

Sharing a positive review on Tiktok, Imani said that she had been ordering from Temu since it started operations in Nigeria, adding that most of what she ordered were good.

“The few things that didn’t meet my standards were returned and my money promptly credited back to my account.

“Most of the shipping time has been pretty reasonable, considering the products are coming from overseas,” she said.

Also, Oluwatomiwa, a Nairaland user, said that she had ordered from Temu three times and was satisfied with its products, with free shipping and goods delivered to her doorstep.

She, however, said that one must be extra careful and patient in selecting any product from Temu, noting that it was important to check the pictures, measurements and videos of items such as bicycles, sewing machine, chairs, tables to ensure they were not miniatures.

Kagan, a TikTok user, said he was particularly attracted by Temu’s advertising approach, adding that his social media platforms had been flooded with Temu adverts, a stark contrast to the usual experience.

“Everywhere I turn, there is a Temu advert,” he said.

Though, Kagan said that the aggressive marketing tactic was being overflogged, he acknowledged Temu’s tenacity.

“They are even offering free gifts to entice people to visit and buy from their platform,” he noted.

Kagan said that the company appeared to be getting bad reviews but seemed to be working to change any negative perception surrounding its products.

NAN reports that on the other hand, there have been complaints from customers regarding Temu’s operations.

Many customers expressed concern about Temu’s operations, citing advertisements for free gifts that required consumers to meet certain conditions.

The customers perceived this as deceptive.

Some consumers have also complained of Temu’s products being substandard.

For Funmi, a Lagos resident, who spoke with NAN in an interview, Temu’s product presentation had been a temptation too great to resist.

She said: “One day, I woke up to a social media advertisement showcasing Temu’s colourful items and inviting prices.

“I was excited by the prospect of scoring great deals; so, I clicked on the link and began browsing. I placed my first order, eager to get my hands on some very cheap dresses and underwears.”

“I was totally captivated by the promise of “awoof” prices and free gifts, so I did not wait to receive my first order before I placed a second order.”

According to her, when the first order landed on her doorstep, the quality of the dresses was a far cry from what she expected, leaving her feeling disappointed.

In a desperate bid to cut her losses, Funmi tried to cancel her second order, only to be told it was too late.

Sharing his friend’s experience, Olawap on Nairaland Forum, said: “Although this was a painful experience for my friend, it is quite hilarious. He thought he had scored a good deal on a microwave on Temu, only to receive a toy version.

Also on Tiktok, a lady simply identified as Miracle, said that Temu would entice people with juicy free gifts, only to give a condition of buying goods worth N50,000 before getting the gifts.

Another TikTok user said: “Temu is a scam, you need to buy goods worth N30,000 before you can check out. I feel that is ridiculous. What if you do not want to buy up to that amount?

Cynthia, also on TikTok, said she would advise people not to buy clothing items on Temu, adding that the good items one could get from the e-commerce site were kitchen utensils.

Also on Nairaland Forum, Pray4meJC said: “Please Nigerians, stay away from TEMU.com, the so-called online shopping website.

“I bought a new standing fan from them at almost the cost of N130,000 late December 2024. I received the item today but noticed it was a low quality fan that is far from the description.

“To crown it all, it does not run on batteries as described on Temu’s website. The fan is looking like a primary school kid’s project,” he said.

He noted that the said fan was currently selling at a lower price on the same platform, adding that he felt it was to deceive some other ‘gullible’ buyer.

Pray4meJC said that to make matters worse, he was asked to send back the package to China at his own cost for inspection before a refund could be processed.

Responding to customers’ complaints, Temu told NAN that it took customer feedback seriously and was committed to providing a transparent and trustworthy shopping experience.

It explained that its promotional campaigns, including the “free gift” offers, were genuine and valid, with terms and conditions outlined on the campaign page.

It said that the initiatives were designed to engage users in a fun and rewarding way, adding that it continuously reviewed and improved its user guide.

“Product quality is our top priority. We enforce strict standards through a rigorous seller onboarding process, regular spot checks, and continuous monitoring.

“The company also collaborates with globally recognised testing agencies to enhance quality assurance.

“Temu began serving customers in Nigeria in November 2024. Since our launch, we have received positive feedback from customers who welcome the wide selection of value-for-money merchandise that Temu offers,” It said.

The e-commerce platform noted that it was still at the initial stages of its operations in Nigeria and was focused on learning about local preferences to tailor its services to better suit the needs and expectations of Nigerian consumers.

Temu stressed that its goal was to provide a secure and trustworthy platform where consumers could shop at ease for quality and affordable products.