TECH: Why Africa’s innovation model needs a shift – Abikoye

By Dickson Omobola

Co-founder of Aledoy Solutions, Mr Lu Abikoye, in this interview, speaks on how technological innovations and mindset shift can shape traditional work models in Africa.

Abikoye, who says: “We must shift from engineering to empathy—from digital scale to social relevance,” adds that innovations are change agents that should be embraced. Excerpts:

Conversations surrounding machine learning, blockchain-based systems and Artificial Intelligence, AI, have intensified in recent times. In fact, a host of persons including yourself have said these technologies are here to stay, thereby becoming necessary to build and use them as organisations and individuals are innovating. Can you further share your thoughts on why innovation has become necessary in the face of these technologies?

Let me state that true innovations are not just about disruption, it is about relevance. It is about solving problems in ways that are sustainable, scalable and above all, human. The most powerful tech is often the least celebrated—the quiet tools that solve overlooked problems, reach forgotten users, and empower people not just as consumers, but as creators of change. This is the essence of building tech that works. It is not defined by the complexity of code but by the simplicity of impact. It is found in systems that are accessible, adaptable and grounded in the real-world realities of users. Tech that doesn’t just live in venture capital pitch decks, but shows up in classrooms without projectors, clinics without stable electricity, communities without broadband while still making a difference.

During our conversation, you talked about impactful African tech stories and where they can be found. Can you speak more on that?

Recently across Africa, the most impactful African tech stories are not always found in app stores or startup rankings. They are found in the margins: in low-code tools designed to run on basic feature phones; in WhatsApp chatbots that provide rural farmers with weather updates in local dialects; in platforms that convert environmental data into street-level action; in digital storytelling that reframes climate narratives from the community up.

Do you think reorientation is needed in building tech that works?

Yes. To build tech that truly works, we must shift our thinking from engineering to empathy—from digital scale to social relevance. This means building platforms that can operate in low-bandwidth environments, designing systems that can function offline, ensuring that interfaces speak in local languages, and creating digital experiences that reflect data, values, cultures, and realities. This is where innovation meets purpose. Where software becomes a social tool. Where the internet becomes a pathway to equity. Where a line of code becomes the difference between being seen and being left out.

You are a participant at the Africa Technology Expo 2024, where you have heard numerous things about tech advancement in Africa. What do you think is shaping this vision?

Our vision for innovation was brought to life in a remarkable way at the Africa Technology Expo 2024, a gathering of emerging thinkers, makers and changemakers who came together to imagine how technology could respond to Africa’s environmental and social challenges. At the centre of this dynamic gathering was Co-founder of Aledoy Solutions Limited, Lu Abikoye, a product-driven company rooted in inclusive, community-first innovation.

Can you speak more about Aledoy and its impacts in Nigeria?



Aledoy is best known for KlinHR, its flagship product that is reshaping how human resources, HR, is done in Nigeria and showing what’s possible when AI is used to solve real business problems. But at this event, Lu and the Aledoy team weren’t just there to talk about products. Lu played a key role — shaping conversations, sparking ideas, and helping to bring the whole experience to life. Also at the event, Aledoy brought together 20 young Nigerians from different walks of life and gave them the tools, space, and support to build real, tech-based solutions to the climate issues they live with every day — from flooding in Lagos to plastic waste in Port Harcourt and food security in Ibadan.

Why is Aledoy different?



What made Aledoy’s approach stand out was their mindset. They didn’t come with polished demos or one-size-fits-all solutions. They came with a belief: that real change happens when you build with people, not just for them. At Aledoy, We don’t build tech for people; we build it with them. When communities co-create the systems they need, those systems last. Our role at Africa Technology Expo was to spark that mindset—to help young innovators realize that the power to solve doesn’t lie in Silicon Valley or some distant location; it starts with the problems right outside their window.’

Are there specifics about this event that have grabbed your attention?



Yes, considering that that mindset further came to life in breakout sessions where participants mapped data using open-source geolocation platforms; reimagined storytelling through WhatsApp voice notes; and developed lightweight mobile applications that could work on entry-level Android devices in areas with patchy network coverage. They didn’t just learn how to use tech—they learned how to shape it for their world. The beauty of Aledoy’s intervention wasn’t just in the tools they shared—it was in the transference of confidence. Young people left the event not just with new skills, but with a new sense of agency. They saw themselves not just as users of technology, but as builders of solutions. Furthermore, some participants were offered career acceleration, free coaching, mentorship & talent development in web development, Cloud computing & DevOps at Aledoy Academy’s Talent Acceleration Programmes Aledoy Solutions’ impact goes beyond a single event. The mission is to democratise innovation—to decentralise opportunity and to prove, over and over again, that meaningful tech doesn’t need to be flashy to be effective. It needs to be reliable, replicable, and relevant. Systems that solve, tools that last.

In a digital age often defined by hype, the clarity of Aledoy’s purpose-driven approach cuts through like a signal in the noise. They are not just building for today’s problems, they are planting the seeds for a more inclusive, community-centered digital future.