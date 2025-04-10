Tech glitches force 72-hour suspension of Warri-Itakpe train services — NRC

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced a temporary suspension of services on the Warri-Itakpe rail corridor following multiple technical malfunctions that disrupted operations on Tuesday, April 9, 2025.

In a statement issued by the NRC’s Public Relations Officer, Henrietta Eregare, on behalf of the Managing Director, Kayode Opeifa, the Corporation disclosed that the disruption was triggered by an engine failure affecting both the 8:00 a.m. departure from Warri and the 2:00 p.m. departure from Itakpe.

“Following the engine failure, emergency recovery protocols were activated but were also hampered by additional technical issues,” the statement read.

Opeifa confirmed that train services on the route have been suspended for 72 hours to allow for a full technical audit and resolution of all issues to ensure the restoration of safe and reliable operations.

The NRC, in response to the incident, coordinated the safe evacuation of all passengers, who were guided from the stranded train—located about 500 meters from the track—to waiting vehicles under the protection of security personnel. Some passengers opted for alternative personal transport before the arrival of the recovery team.

Regarding compensation, the NRC stated that all affected passengers are eligible for either full refunds or ticket revalidation, depending on their preference. Refunds and revalidation can be processed through the NRC’s online platforms, customer service lines, or at any NRC station.

Expressing regret over the inconvenience, Opeifa assured the public that the Corporation is taking full responsibility.

“We remain committed to the safety, reliability, and comfort of our passengers,” he said. “We sincerely appreciate the patience, understanding, and continued support of the public during this time.”