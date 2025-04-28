Tears as 11 victims of suspected herdsmen attack in Benue buried

By Abel Daniel, Lafia

Residents of Otobi Akpa in Benue State were thrown into mourning on Sunday as 11 victims of the April 15th terror attack were given a mass burial.

The community lamented that it had never happened in the history of the Akpa people.

Some families, who lost more than one person to the terror attack, confessed that the trauma was better imagined.

The arrival of the 11 corpses in white caskets on a pickup van at the burial ground threw the entire community into lamentation. Some children and women rolled on the floor crying while others sobbed in pain.

Security operatives offering protection at the burial ground were also moved to tears.

A community leader, Emaikwu Ode, regretted that the incident that gathered the entire community and other Akweya communities was the first in the history of the Akpa people.

“Our people are peaceful and accommodating. In the past, we lived peacefully and cordially with Fulani herders. Whenever there are misunderstandings, there are laid down ways we settle and continue to live in peace till recently when Fulani people started kidnapping our people and killing indiscriminately at any slightest provocation.

“We used to hear how Fulani herders attack and kill people in some communities in Plateau and other places, today we have had our own share of the terror attack. We appeal to the government to end this war, else it might degenerate into another civil war because no community will fold its arms and continue to watch another rain terror attack on its citizens.

“We are not ready to take this bloodshed and reckless killings next time in our community,” he said.

The community leader disclosed that some persons are still missing since the April 15th incident.

He, however, recalled that out of the 15 persons killed by suspected herders, four are non-indigenes and have been taken to their villages for burial.