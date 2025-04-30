Team Siakpere for Oborevwori celebrates move to APC

In a major political realignment in Delta State, the influential support group Team Siakpere for Oborevwori, has officially announced its defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC), citing a desire to align with “progressive ideals” and contribute more robustly to the state’s future.

Led by prominent lawyer, political strategist and international businessman, Barr. John Siakpere, the group was a key mobilization force for Governor Sheriff Oborevwori during his 2023 gubernatorial campaign under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

At a well-attended defection ceremony in Asaba, Siakpere who spoke through Dr Stephen Richards, Senior Special Assistant – Diaspora to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, said that the move to APC was driven by “a commitment to the larger interest of Deltans” and a belief that the ruling party at the federal level now represents the “best vehicle for development, stability, and prosperity” in the state.

“We supported Oborevwori because we believed in his M.O.R.E agenda. However, political realities evolve, and so must we,” Siakpere said.

“We can see what is happening right now and what is going on around. At the moment, what you can actually see in life that is constant, is change and when you refuse to change, change will eventually change you.

“For the government, we can see what Governor Oborevwori is doing. He has been a seasoned politician and he has been on it for a very long time.

“We saw what is going on right now and when you see what he is doing, he is practical, he is talking and doing whatever he says and everybody can testify to what he is doing.

“So at this time, we are projecting into the future and see where we are going and the only way to take us to the destination is nothing but the switch which he has done and we are very happy about it.

“We have now chosen to join hands with the APC to ensure that Delta State remains competitive and that our people enjoy the dividends of democracy.”

Political analysts suggest that Team Siakpere’s move could shift local dynamics ahead of upcoming local government and state assembly elections, as the group commands significant grassroots support across several local governments, especially within Delta Central Senatorial District.

As the 2027 election season begins to take shape, observers say that Team Siakpere’s realignment may be just the first of several high-profile moves that could reshape the political landscape of Delta State.