Taraba Govt, NAPTIP rescue eight trafficked children from interstate smugglers

The rescued trafficked children with their families and Taraba State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Child Development.

By Femi Bolaji

The Taraba State Government, in collaboration with the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), has rescued eight trafficked children who were being transported out of the state.

The State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Child Development, Mary Sinjen, disclosed this on Friday while reuniting the rescued children with their families.

She revealed that the victims were taken from Minda, a remote village in Lau Local Government Area.

According to her, the children were intercepted in Gembu, the headquarters of Sardauna LGA, where the traffickers were reportedly shopping for more children to abduct.

She said, “Following swift action by the Ministry and NAPTIP, eight of the children have been safely returned to Taraba State.

“The principal suspect, Mrs Patience, along with several of her collaborators, has been arrested and is currently in custody while legal proceedings are ongoing.

“Search and rescue operations are also continuing for other trafficked children.”

Sinjen also noted that the state government would not tolerate unscrupulous individuals violating the rights of children in pursuit of illicit wealth.

She said, “This administration remains fully committed to ensuring justice, rehabilitating victims, and strengthening inter-agency collaboration to combat child trafficking.

“We urge all residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities. The welfare and protection of our children is a shared responsibility.”