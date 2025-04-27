Tambuwal’s stewardship in Sokoto defended amid fresh criticism

Senator Aminu Tambuwal.

The former Commissioner for Information and Societal Reorientation in Sokoto State, Muhammad Akibu Dalhatu, has defended the stewardship of former Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal amid fresh criticisms regarding his administration’s performance.

Dalhatu in a reaction to an article titled “Sokoto: A Backward Eye on Tambuwal’s Misses” authored by Sai’du Sani, described the criticism as a desperate attempt at political revisionism.

In his response, Dalhatu said Sani’s article was less about constructive critique and more about rewriting history to mask the inadequacies of the current administration.

He accused Sani of ignoring facts and context in an attempt to demonise Tambuwal’s legacy.

Dalhatu noted that in fragile democracies, it was common for political opponents to inherit credit and assign blame, but insisted that Tambuwal’s achievements spoke for themselves.

Highlighting some of Tambuwal’s notable accomplishments, Dalhatu pointed to major reforms in basic education. He said the ex-governor’s administration made measurable progress in improving literacy rates in Sokoto State, traditionally ranked among the lowest in the country.

According to him, Tambuwal’s partnerships with international organisations such as UNICEF led to an increase of over 100,000 girl-child enrolments between 2016 and 2020. Initiatives such as cash transfer programs, distribution of free school uniforms and materials, recruitment of qualified teachers, and construction of new classrooms helped in transforming the educational landscape of the state.

Dalhatu also cited the World Bank’s recognition of Sokoto State under Tambuwal’s leadership for excellence in the implementation of the Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) programme and the State Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) initiative. He stated that the state’s commendable financial practices under Tambuwal led to grants and commendations from international partners, further underlining his commitment to transparency and accountability.

Addressing criticisms about water supply infrastructure, the ex-commissioner argued that Tambuwal’s administration made sustainable investments, including the expansion and rehabilitation of key water projects, but emphasized that water supply challenges could not be resolved overnight.

On the issue of transition, the former commissioner dismissed allegations that Tambuwal failed to leave proper handover notes, asserting that all necessary documents, audited accounts, and administrative records were duly provided to the incoming government.

He added that any current administrative chaos could not be attributed to Tambuwal’s tenure but rather to the shortcomings of his successors.

Dalhatu concluded by praising Tambuwal’s dignified silence in the face of criticism, stating that true leadership is reflected in service delivery and enduring reforms, not in media theatrics or political attacks.

He emphasised that Tambuwal’s legacy in Sokoto remains intact and would stand the test of time.

Vanguard News