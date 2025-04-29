Taiwan office in Lagos is for trade, not diplomacy – Reps

By Favour Ulebor

The House of Representatives Committee on China-Nigeria Relations has reminded public officials that the Taiwan Trade Office in Lagos operates strictly as a commercial outlet, not a diplomatic mission.

The clarification followed comments made by Hon. Sanya Omirin, who reportedly called for support from the “Taiwanese government” to boost palm oil production during a workshop in Osun State.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Committee Chairman, Hon. Jaafaru Yakubu, described the remarks as misleading and inconsistent with Nigeria’s foreign policy.

He warned that such comments could be misinterpreted and risk Nigeria’s strong bilateral ties with China.

He said, “There is no Taiwanese government recognised by Nigeria. The office in Lagos exists only to promote trade. It does not represent a country.

“Nigeria supports the One-China policy. We recognise the People’s Republic of China as the only legitimate government of China, and Taiwan is a part of that country,” he added.

The committee praised China’s consistent support for Nigeria in areas such as infrastructure, agriculture and technology and called on public officials to be more mindful of the country’s diplomatic stance.

“Let’s not damage relationships that have helped build our roads, railways, and food systems,” the statement concluded.