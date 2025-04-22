Taekwondo champion killed by rainstorm in Kwara

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The thirty minutes rainstorm which occurred in Ilorin, Kwara state capital, Monday evening has wreaked havoc at the Lower Niger River Basin Authority area killing an Ilorin-born Taekwondo coach and champion, identified as Musa Ismail.

Vanguard reliably gathered that Musa was killed in the rainstorm that destroyed the Badminton court located within the Lower Niger River Basin Authority between 5:30p.m and 6:p.m on the fateful day.

Vanguard gathered that a section of the newly renovated Badminton court executed by the former administration suddenly collapsed during the heavy rainstorm and fell on the deceased coach.

The deceased coach used to come and play and train at the collapsed facility with friends.

Findings at Lower Niger River Basin Authority in Ilorin on Tuesday showed that the Badminton court has been sealed, with the collapsed section visible from outside the structure.

The agency staff were also not forthcoming when approached with comments on the development.

Efforts to reach the Public Relations Officer and the Managing Director of the authority on the incident also proved abortive at press time.

Vanguard checks at the Lower Niger River Basin Authority at its head office on Tuesday showed that the facility had been closed to members of the public following the tragedy.

Members of the Staff who met at the office declined to speak, as did the Public Relations officer of LNRBDA, whose name could not be ascertained.

Vanguard, however, gathered from a member of staff that the incident happened last night and that the victim was not a staff member of the Authority but usually came to play in the facility.

The Staff, who said that only the Managing Director of the Authority could speak on the issue, told our correspondent to come to the office on Wednesday to see him.

“The incident is very tragic. Unfortunately, it happened during the rain on Monday, but no one can speak on it except the Managing Director, who is not around now. The MD will be in the office tomorrow, and if you come, you will be able to speak with him,” he said.

He also confirmed that the facility has been closed down.

Musa, who was described by some of his trainees as an upcoming and amiable Badminton coach, was said to have been crowned the 2025 MKA Taekwondo Champion held in Ede, Osun state.

He was said to have been married over a year ago and was survived by a child.

