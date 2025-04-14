Swiss woman abducted in Niger Republic

A Swiss citizen has been kidnapped in Niger, Switzerland’s foreign ministry told AFP, confirming information published by a Nigerien media outlet.

The foreign ministry said it had been “informed of the kidnapping of a Swiss citizen in Niger.

“The Swiss diplomatic mission in Niamey is in contact with the local authorities. Clarifications are under way.”

The governor of the Nigerien state of Agadez, General Ibra Boulama Issa, said the abduction happened in Agadez city, where an Austrian woman was kidnapped three months ago.

The general said “a foreign woman… of Swiss nationality” had been taken from her home there late Sunday.

In a statement, he also referenced the January 11 kidnapping of the Austrian.

AFP