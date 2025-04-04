Suspected vandals attack gas pipeline in Bayelsa creek

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

Suspected vandals have reportedly breached the 24” Ogboinbiri/OB-OB gas pipeline in the deep swamp of Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The damaged facility, identified as the Ogboinbiri/Obiobi 24-inch Gas Pipeline located between Angiama and Angiamagbene is owned by Oando Energy Plc.

Though it could not be immediately ascertained when the facility was attacked, the state government in a statement on Friday, condemned the destruction.

The statement titled “Bayelsa Govt Condemns Criminal Damage of Gas Pipeline” was signed by the state Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Ebiuwou Koku-Obiyai.

The statement read in part: “This act of economic sabotage will not be tolerated. Government is working closely with security agencies to apprehend those responsible and prevent future occurrences.

“The public should note that the protection of national assets is a collective responsibility, and we urge all citizens to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities around public assets to the law enforcement agencies.

“The damage to public assets does not only results in revenue loss to federal, state, and local governments but also poses grave environmental dangers. Exposure to natural gas and petrochemicals can constitute significant health challenges to citizens.

“We urge the youth in the state to resist the temptation to engage in destructive activities and instead work with the administration to sustain peace and protect public infrastructure. Together, we can achieve the prosperity agenda of the government and develop infrastructure to attract investment.

“Let us work together to ensure the safety and security of our public assets and prevent future occurrences of economic sabotage.”