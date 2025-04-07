Suspected gas explosion razes vehicles, other equipment at Borno mechanical workshop

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

A wild fire suspected to have been caused by Gas Explosion has consumed many vehicles worth millions of naira at the Borno State Mechanical Workshop in Maiduguri.

The workshop belongs to Borno Express Transport Corporation which services all government vehicles in its fleet.

The incident which started at about noon on Monday, caused pandemonium as people scampered for safety, even as men of the fire service who were mobilized to the site made concerted efforts to put off the fire.

Although no life was lost, one of the Fire Service personnel (Names withheld) sustained ma inor injury in the process.

This incident is coming barely 24 hours after another mysterious fire razed communities of Wanori and Nguluri in the Konduga local government area of the state. The two affected communities host many Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

The Commissioner of Transport and Energy, Aliyu Buba Bamanga who was sighted at the scene declined to comment, as he said, “The Governor is billed to come and see the damage, so I cannot make any statement to prempt what His Excellency, Professor Babagana Zulum would say”.

At the time of filing this report, the Governor has yet to visit the scene, as smoke goofing everywhere from the main building.