Suspected accidental discharge claims kid’s life in Kaduna — Police

The Police Command in Kaduna State on Tuesday confirmed the death of one person sequel to a suspected accidental discharge of a dane gun.

The command, therefore, denied the occurrence of any explosion in any part of the state as earlier peddled by some rumour merchants.

The command in a statement,”At about 8:30 am, our operatives received a distress call regarding a suspected blast in the Josawa Road area of Abakpa, Kaduna.”

The command’s spokesperson, ASP Mansir Hassan, confirmed the incident, said in response, a team of Policemen led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Kawo Division, was immediately dispatched to the scene.

Hassan added, “The incident claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy, identified as Abubakar Muhammed of Josawa Road.

” Additionally, seven other individuals sustained varying degrees of injuries and are currently receiving medical attention.”

He stated that the Commissioner of Police, Garrison Commander, 1 Division Nigerian Army, State Director, Department of State Services (DSS) and the Chairman, Kaduna North Local Government, had all visited the scene.

Hassan added a thorough on-site assessment was carried out, saying, “contrary to initial reports, experts confirmed that the incident was not an explosion.

” Preliminary investigations conducted by the Officer- in- Charge of the Police Anti-Bomb Squad indicated that a locally made firearm (Ddane gun) was discharged, resulting in the unfortunate loss of life of the young boy.”

He said that further investigations and assessments were ongoing to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

“The police command assures the public that further developments will be promptly and transparently communicated.

“The command extends its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased and wishes the speedy recovery of those injured, “Hassan said.

A dane gun is a type of locally-made, single-shot shotgun commonly used in West Africa, particularly in Nigeria.

Dane guns are often home-made or craft-produced, and their use can be associated with various issues.

They include; safety concerns due to their improvised nature while they can be unreliable and pose risks to users and bystanders.

Also, dane guns have been linked to armed robbery, banditry, and other criminal activities in some regions.

The production and use of dane guns often fall outside of formal regulatory frameworks, making it difficult for the authorities to track and control their proliferation.