Supreme Court Judgement: Abure kicks as Obi, Otti, stakeholders affirm LP Caretaker Committee

By John Alechenu, Abuja

Stakeholders of the Labour Party (LP), led by the party’s 2023 Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, and Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, have endorsed the Senator Nenadi Usman-led National Caretaker Committee (LP-NCC) to steer the affairs of the party until a national convention is held.

The decision was reached during the LP National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting and Stakeholders Interactive Townhall held in Abuja on Wednesday.

Governor Otti, quoting the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the recent Supreme Court judgment on the party’s leadership tussle, stated that the court ruling had effectively resolved the matter.

“The judgment specifically names Senator Nenadi Usman and Senator Darlington Nwokocha as appellants and ruled that the lower courts lacked jurisdiction to recognize Julius Abure as National Chairman,” Otti said.

He added, “The decisions in favor of Abure were struck out, and his cross-appeal dismissed. The trial courts’ recognition of Abure was set aside.”

According to Otti, the court’s judgment reaffirms the rule of law and should be respected by all members. He emphasized the importance of following democratic processes and said the LP Caretaker Committee would begin a grassroots rebuild of the party leading to a national convention.

“Our Caretaker Committee is not here to hold power but to midwife the emergence of new leadership,” Otti assured.

He also revealed that he had previously offered Abure an opportunity to remain part of the party leadership, either as Deputy Chairman or by contesting again, but that Abure declined.

Obi: I’ve Not Left, and I’m Not Leaving the LP

In his remarks, Peter Obi reaffirmed his commitment to the Labour Party.

“Even though some have speculated that I’ve left the party, let me assure you: we are Labour Party. I have never discussed joining any other party, and I won’t,” Obi said.

He stressed the need for a unified, ideology-driven party and urged stakeholders to work from the grassroots to the national level to rebuild trust and structure.

Obi highlighted the dire economic situation in Nigeria, noting the suffering of ordinary citizens, and urged LP members to remain steadfast in promoting justice and compassion.

“We must speak up when things are wrong. Even if we fail, we must fail doing the right thing,” Obi emphasized.

Abure Camp Rejects Verdict Interpretation

In a swift reaction, the National Publicity Secretary of the Abure-led LP faction, Obiora Ifoh, challenged the interpretation of the Supreme Court verdict.

He said the judgment did not state that Abure’s leadership had lapsed or that the Usman-led committee should take over.

“The Supreme Court emphatically stated that issues within the political party are internal affairs and that party supremacy must be observed,” Ifoh said.

He maintained that the party’s national convention in March 2024 elected new leaders in line with the constitution and the Electoral Act, and their tenure remains valid.

“Any meeting convened in disregard to the party’s constitution is illegal, and its outcomes null and void. We caution those factionalizing the party to desist or face disciplinary actions,” Ifoh warned.

The Labour Party appears set for a fresh round of internal wrangling as both camps interpret the Supreme Court judgment in their favor, even as calls for unity and adherence to democratic norms continue to resonate.