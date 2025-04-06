Neda Imasuen

By Ozioruva Aliu

Senator Neda Imasuen, a member of the Labour Party (lp) and Senator representing Edo South Senatorial District and chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, has said that the Supreme Court’s decision on the party’s leadership may have come too late, saying so much damage has been done to the party that it could be irredeemable before the 2027 general elections.

Besides, Imausen also commended President Bola Tinubu for the tax reform bill and for the many other bold decisions he has made to reposition Nigeria for prosperity.

Imasuen was speaking when he hosted the leaders and members of the Correspondents Chapel of the Edo State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists in Benin City.

According to Imasuen, “We sincerely welcome the Supreme Court judgement that sacked Barrister Julius Abure as the national chairman of the Labour Party in Nigeria.

“A lot has gone on in the Labour Party, and it is very unfortunate. So, Abure, who was the chairman at the time, in my opinion, really didn’t have a Labour Party at heart because it became a personal thing.

“It became something that didn’t really matter to them, and it was like, let us fight and tear the party into pieces instead of preserving it. That sort of thing was not what I expected from someone who led the party at the time.

“But the question for me and for all of us, now, is where do we go from here? I just hope that it is not a little too late for what has just come up, because the Labour Party is almost decimated. Most of the members have gone. Will this judgement bring them back? I don’t know. Will it energize those who are there now, again, I don’t know.”

However, he said he would announce his decision to remain in the party at the appropriate time.

On Tinubu’s insistence on the tax reforms despite the opposition, he said the president could have compromised because of his second-term ambition but that President Tinubu insisted that the right thing should be done.

He said, “When we were faced with the tax bill, there were a whole lot of things that happened within the Senate floor that nobody saw, especially when we had closed doors, without cameras, and people thought we were sharing money. But sometimes we use unwanted language and throw tantrums at each other just because you hold strongly to our views.

“We were holding strongly to our views, and because of that, the northern sometimes said they would never support him to come for a second time, but if it were some presidents, they would copulate and say, let me back down on this so that I can come back for the second term because of the second term, but President Tinubu said no, I will do the right thing.

“Look at the population now; he is also thinking of conducting a population census. He said we must have an accurate population. But who would fault that? We should have it, but many presidents would not want to touch it because it is very sensitive, and he doesn’t care. He said, “Look, we have to face it.” Let’s face it once and for all. For me, he is a courageous man.