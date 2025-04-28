Sultan of Sokoto declares April 29, as first day of Zulki’ida 1446AH

Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA)

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

SOKOTO — The Sultan of Sokoto and President of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, His Eminence Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR, has officially declared Tuesday, April 29, 2025, as the first day of Zulki’ida 1446AH.

This declaration was made in a statement issued by Professor Sambo Wali Junaidu, the Wazirin Sokoto and Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto.

According to the statement, the announcement followed the absence of any confirmed sighting of the new crescent moon.

The Sultanate Council’s Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs and the National Moon Sighting Committee reported that no credible sightings were received from across the country on Sunday, April 27, 2025.

“In line with Islamic tradition, when the new crescent is not sighted, the current month is completed with 30 days,” the statement explained.

“As a result, Monday, April 28, 2025, will be observed as the 30th day of Shawwal 1446AH.”

“Consequently, Tuesday, April 29, 2025, will officially mark the beginning of the new Islamic month, Zulki’ida 1446AH.”

The Sultan urged Muslim faithful to continue praying for peace, unity, and progress in the country. He also emphasized the importance of upholding Islamic values of compassion, tolerance, and mutual respect.

The Sultanate Council expressed appreciation to members of the National Moon Sighting Committees and collaborating religious organizations for their dedication.

It further encouraged Muslims to always rely on official announcements from the Sultanate Council regarding religious observances.

The Sultan reiterated the Council’s commitment to providing timely and accurate information to guide the Muslim community and prayed that Allah would bless the new month and grant the nation continued peace and prosperity.