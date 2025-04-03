Success Egbekoba breaks Guinness World Records on Longest Marathon Reading Aloud

A young talented Nigerian, Success Egbekoba, has broken the Guinness World Record for the Longest Time Reading Aloud by an Individual for 250 hours.

Egbekoba surpassed the previous record of 215 hours set by Samson Ajao.

The reading marathon which took place at the College of Education Warri, recently saw Egbekoba lifting the trophy despite some technical hitches at the beginning. She was determined to finish the competition successfully.

The Delta State-born talented lady, who is also an entrepreneur, said that the purpose of the reading-aloud marathon was to promote literacy, especially this time when young adults prefer cyber fraud to education.

She stated that the whole idea was based on encouraging every child to be committed and pursue their dreams and aspirations.

The programme was also designed to reach out to the less privileged who have no means of furthering their education.

“It was also designed to encourage every child, particularly girl child or women, to pursue their dreams to achieve their heart’s desires,” Egbekoba said.