Student stabs classmate to death in France

A Police Municipal officer talks with students and parents after surrounding the scene of a crime with a Police tape at the high school Notre-Dame de Toutes-Aides where a student killed another student and wounded three others in a knife attack, in Nantes, western France, on April 24, 2025. A student armed with a knife attacked four of his classmates before being subdued by teaching staff, according to information obtained by AFP from a source close to the case. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP)

A student carried out a stabbing spree at a private high school in northwestern France on Thursday, killing one classmate and wounding three others before being arrested, a police source said.

The assailant attacked fellow students with a knife at the Notre-Dame de Toutes-Aides secondary school in the city of Nantes at around 12:30 pm (1030 GMT), before being overpowered by teachers.

French Education Minister Elisabeth Borne said she would go to Nantes with Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau.

“A knife attack took place at lunchtime today at a private school in Nantes. I am travelling to the scene with @BrunoRetailleau to express my solidarity with the victims and my support for the educational community,” Borne said on X.

AFP