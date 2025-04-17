Strategic collaboration with Ministry of Petroleum will accelerate needed results – Ojulari

…Lokpobiri pledges unwavering support and strategic guidance to deliver national mandate

Mr Bashir Ojulari, Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.), has reaffirmed his commitment to partner with key stakeholders to deliver on his mandate.

Ojulari made the pledge when he visited the Minister of Petroleum Resources (Oil), Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Ojulari, in a statement by Olufemi Soneye, Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd., underscored the need for a shared vision of progress and performance for Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

He emphasised that his executive leadership team stepped into office with a spirit of collaboration and a deep resolve to make a lasting impact.

He said that the success of NNPC Ltd. would depend on close synergy with the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, the Ministry of Finance, and other relevant institutions, to break through bureaucratic barriers and accelerate results.

“We are here with a mindset of partnership; a partnership with the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, the Ministry of Finance, and all other critical stakeholders.

“Our goal is to bridge the gaps, foster alignment and move forward with a united front. Antagonism benefits no one; collaboration is how we win,” Soneye quoted Ojulari as saying.

In response, Lokpobiri expressed strong confidence in the new leadership of NNPC Ltd., adding that he knew many members of the management team personally and had received outstanding reports about their professional capabilities.

“This is arguably the strongest leadership team NNPC Ltd. has ever assembled.

“Now is the time to translate that reputation into measurable results, especially in increasing crude oil production and ensuring the sector delivers optimal value to the Nigerian people,” Lokpobiri said.

The Minister assured Ojulari of his unwavering support and strategic guidance, adding that his office would work closely with him to provide the enabling environment for NNPC Ltd. to thrive and deliver on its national mandate.

“This renewed spirit of partnership signals a new chapter for the oil and gas industry, marked by purposeful collaboration, operational excellence, and a shared commitment to national development,” he said.