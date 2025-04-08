Stop paying ransom to criminals, Ribadu warns families

…receives 60 rescued victims from Zangon Kataf

By Kingsley Omonobi

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, on Tuesday received over 60 victims recently rescued from captivity in Zangon Kataf, Southern Kaduna, following sustained military operations.

The victims, who had been held for over a month, include a Deputy Director in the civil service and a relative of Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah.

The group, comprising 35 males and 29 females and children, was formally handed over to the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, during a brief ceremony in Abuja.

Speaking at the event, Ribadu issued a stern warning to Nigerians against the payment of ransom to kidnappers, describing it as a practice that fuels the criminal enterprise.

“Let me urge families and communities to stop paying ransom to these criminals,” Ribadu said. “We have never paid money to secure the release of any victim. Each payment only encourages them to keep going. The more you give, the more they demand.”

The NSA attributed the successful rescue of the victims to the efforts and resilience of the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies. “Let me specially commend our armed forces and security services. Their tireless pursuit of these criminals is the reason we are here today,” he noted.

Ribadu also acknowledged President Bola Tinubu for his consistent support of the nation’s security architecture. “Thanks to the commitment of Mr. President, we are making progress daily. However, the release of victims is not the end. We will continue to pursue these perpetrators and ensure they face justice.”

Defence Minister Mohammed Badaru Abubakar echoed the NSA’s sentiments, praising the security forces and calling for increased public cooperation.

“The security agencies, under the coordination of the NSA, have been working round the clock. I thank Nigerians for their trust and for providing vital information that aids our efforts. We ask for continued support, especially through actionable intelligence,” he said.

One of the rescued victims, Adesiyam Michael, shared his ordeal, expressing gratitude to the security forces for their rescue. He recounted a traumatic experience in which his wife was shot in his presence by the kidnappers.

“These boys are very young—most of them between 16 and 18 years old. They have no training or education. There’s a need to provide opportunities and rehabilitation so others don’t follow the same path,” he said.

The rescue operation is part of ongoing efforts by the federal government and security agencies to dismantle criminal networks and restore peace in affected communities across the country.