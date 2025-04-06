Gov Ademola Adeleke of Osun State.

Shina Abubakar

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has charged traditional rulers in the State not to engage in actions that could cause acrimony.

This follows recent media clashes between the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi.

Adeleke, in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, on Sunday, described traditional rulers as symbols of harmony and mediators during crises; hence, they should not be involved in acts capable of causing discord in the state.

According to him, traditional rulers across the state should foster peace and refrain from actions that could trigger discord or public confrontations.

“Our royal fathers are the age-long custodians of peace and unity in their towns and villages. They are symbols of harmony and serve as grassroots mediators.

“Whenever we are faced with governance challenges, we often turn to our royal fathers for guidance and intervention. The State Council of Traditional Rulers recently hosted me for discussions on critical state matters. That council is too vital to allow internal disputes to spill into the public domain.

“We cannot afford a situation where royal fathers are seen openly fighting one another. Left unchecked, such conduct may fuel communal tension. I urge our revered monarchs to be mindful of their public utterances in the interest of unity and peaceful coexistence across the state.”

The statement further disclosed that the governor is scheduled to attend a series of high-level investment engagements in London this week, including the prestigious Commonwealth Business Forum and other targeted investment summits.

“As part of his official itinerary, the Governor will visit the British Museum to explore potential areas of collaboration in the creative and cultural sectors in an effort to further harness and export Osun’s rich heritage, arts, and creative talents.

“During his various engagements, the Governor is expected to spotlight Osun State’s reformed investment climate”, the statement added.

Vanguard News