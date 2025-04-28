Stock market opens bullish with N228bn gain

The Nigerian stock market opened the week on a bullish note on Monday, gaining N228 billion on the Nigerian Exchange Ltd.

Market capitalisation rose by N228 billion or 0.34 per cent and closed at N66.693 trillion compared to Friday’s figure of N66.465 trillion.

Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) climbed by 363.57 points or 0.34 per cent, reaching 106,116.18 from 105,752.61 recorded earlier.

The positive trend was driven by strong buying interest in medium and large-cap stocks including International Breweries, Legend Internet Plc, Cadbury Nigeria, Fidson and more.

In spite of the upward trend, the market breadth closed positively, with 47 gainers and 16 losers.

International Breweries led the gainers’ chart, rising by 10 per cent to close at N8.47 per share.

Legend Internet Plc followed, appreciating by 9.97 per cent to settle at N7.50 per share.

Cadbury Nigeria gained by 9.96 per cent, and end the day at N29.25, while Fidson rose by 9.95 per cent to close at N20.45 per share.

Eterna also advanced by 9.90 per cent to close at N43.85 per share.

On the losers’ chart, Livestock Feeds dropped by 10 per cent, closing at N8.55 per share.

Aradel Holdings declined by 9.86 per cent to end the session at N448.00 per share.

Tripple Gee fell by 9.60 per cent to close at N1.79, while John Holt Plc shed 7.94 per cent to close at N5.80 per share.

Linkage Assurance lost by 6.15 per cent, and finished the day at N1.22 per share.

A total of 500.59 million shares worth N12.110 billion were traded in 17,637 transactions.

This is compared to Friday’s 428.08 million shares worth N20.174 billion, exchanged across 14,284 transactions.

Access Corporation led the activity chart with 60.867 million shares traded, which was worth N1.45 billion.

Fidelity Bank followed with 56.105 million shares valued at N1.13 billion while the United Bank for Africa sold 34.53 million shares worth N1.174 billion.

Guarantee Trust Holding Company transacted 33.49 million shares valued at N2.181 billion and the Nigerian Breweries traded 28.336 million shares, amounting to N1.15 billion.