Stereotypes, struggles of Lagos ‘Area Boys’ inspired documentary — TN Media

By Tunde Oso

TN Media has shared the inspiration behind its highly anticipated documentary, “Why We Survive”—a powerful, emotionally charged film that explores the lives of Lagos’ often-misunderstood area boys.

The documentary seeks to challenge stereotypes by spotlighting their struggles, aspirations, and humanity.

Written and directed by award-winning filmmaker Otito Wilfred Aso, and brought to life through the lens of renowned cinematographer Asega Joshua (Sega VFX), the film presents a raw and authentic depiction of life on the margins of society.

Co-produced by Shalom Mark and Olaniyi Habeeb (Bation), Why We Survive blends compelling storytelling with striking visuals to deliver a deeply human narrative.

The film follows the real-life journeys of Success and Abdul, two young men striving to rise above the harsh realities of street life in Lagos. Their stories take an inspiring turn after a chance encounter with Nigerian superstar Hermes Iyele, setting off a moving exploration of resilience, transformation, and hope.

According to co-producer Habeeb, “More than just a character study, the documentary sheds light on the complex, often misunderstood world of area boys. It challenges prevailing stereotypes by showcasing their dreams, their battles, and the emotional depth of young men too often written off by society.”

He continued, “With this project, TN Media reaffirms its commitment to producing socially relevant, emotionally resonant content that fosters empathy and drives meaningful conversation.”

Why We Survive is expected to make a strong impact, offering viewers a rare glimpse into a world frequently ignored—where survival is not just a daily challenge, but a powerful testament to the strength of the human spirit.