Steel minister hails African Foundries as driving force in Nigeria’s industrial future

By Esther Onyegbula

Nigeria’s journey toward a $1 trillion economy is firmly on track, and at the heart of that transformation is African Foundries Limited (AFL), according to the Minister of Steel Development, Prince Shuaibu Abubakar Audu.

During his working visit to AFL’s ultra-modern steel plant in Ogijo, Ogun State, the Minister described the company as a “national asset” and a key catalyst in reviving Nigeria’s steel industry—an industry he says is central to realizing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Steel is the bedrock of industrialization, and African Foundries is clearly leading that charge,” Audu said, praising the company’s investments in steel production, mining, exports, and renewable energy as crucial to Nigeria’s economic aspirations.

From its roots as a two-man enterprise started by the late patriarch of the Gupta family, African Foundries has evolved into a steel powerhouse with over 14,000 employees and operations in eight states.

The Minister highlighted this as a prime example of how private-sector resilience can drive national growth.

“I opened their galvanized steel plant and visited their $600 million iron ore mine in Kaduna. The scale of investment is remarkable,” Audu said. “And what’s even more impressive is that their steel is not only meeting domestic demand—it’s being exported to Senegal, Mali, and Morocco.”

He stressed that without companies like AFL, Nigeria’s push to industrialize and build critical infrastructure, roads, bridges, housing, and military assets—would remain a distant dream.

“There’s no way we can reach a $1 trillion economy without reviving steel, and African Foundries is doing it right,” he emphasized.

The Minister called on other investors to emulate AFL’s model and partner with the government to accelerate development across sectors.

He pledged continued government support, recognizing AFL as an essential partner in building Nigeria’s industrial backbone.

In a powerful gesture of national pride, Audu declared: “People call America the land of dreams, but I believe Nigeria is a land of dreams too, and African Foundries is proof of that.”

Traditional leaders also echoed the Minister’s sentiments. Oba Kazeem Gbadamosi, the Ologijo of Ogijo, hailed AFL as a pillar of the community and a dependable development partner.

He noted the company’s efforts to train local workers, challenging outdated narratives of exploitation.

“Our own sons and daughters are running these machines,” the monarch said. “That shows true empowerment.”

While urging AFL to increase the employment of indigenous people, the king commended the company’s ongoing dialogue with the palace and community stakeholders, which he credited with maintaining industrial peace.

The Head of Corporate Affairs at AIG, Mr. Taiwo Okeowo, revealed that the plant is powered by the largest solar energy project in Nigeria, operated by Paris Energy, further indication of AFL’s commitment to sustainability and energy innovation.

He described AFL as Nigeria’s largest steel mill and the biggest in sub-Saharan Africa, producing internationally certified steel products like Tiger TMT rebars that power critical infrastructure nationwide.

“We are deeply proud to contribute to Nigeria’s industrial rise,” Okeowo said. “Our presence is not just about steel; it’s about economic growth, youth employment, and clean energy.”

AFL is part of the African Industries Group, which operates across eight states in Nigeria and is at the forefront of tackling the nation’s industrial and energy challenges.