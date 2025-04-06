Spotlight on Ugochukwu Innocent Obi, Nigerian-American government contractor , gospel artist

By Ayo Onikoyi

Ugochukwu Innocent Obi, a Nigerian-born government contracting professional, preacher, author, and gospel artist, continues to make strides in both his career and ministry.

Born into the family of Obi Okereke from Uhuolugho Ngodo Isuochi in Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State, Nigeria, Obi spent his early years in Ibeku Umuahia before relocating to Lagos. In 2010, he moved to the United States, where he pursued a career in government contracting. His expertise in the field has earned him several certifications, and he currently works as a contracting professional for the U.S. Department of Defense.

Beyond his professional achievements, Obi has been deeply involved in Christian ministry. After becoming born again in 1995, he took on various pastoral roles across different countries. His passion for gospel music has also led him to release several songs, including You Alone, Holy One, Elohim Let Me See You, Let It Flow, The Light of Your Presence, Arise from the Wings, Spirit of the Living God, and I Give You Praise.

Speaking about his inspiration for gospel music, Obi describes his creative process as divinely influenced. “When I start praying, I hear sounds of heavenly music, and I find myself singing new songs,” he said. “I would like to see these heavenly songs replicated here on earth.”

With a career spanning government service and gospel ministry, Obi continues to balance his professional work with his passion for spreading the gospel through music.