Southern monarchs want discret investigation into Uromi incident

Uromi killings: Conference of State Legislatures wants perpetrators brought to book

By Henry Ikenna

The Southern Nigeria Traditional Rulers Council, SNTRC, has appealled to the security agencies to ensure that investigation into the Uromi incident in Edo State was thorough, impartial, and fair, and that those found responsible are brought to justice.

It also condoled with the families and loved ones of the Northern hunters, who lost their lives in the Uromi incident.

In a statement, the group’s Publicity Secretary, His Eminence, the Eze Aro, Dr. Eberechukwu Oji, said while the monarchs mourned the lives lost in Uromi, they also acknowledged the broader context of insecurity and violence that has affected various parts of the country.

“Thousands of lives have been lost in different regions due to attacks attributed to rogue Fulani herdsmen. We emphasize that these actions do not represent the values and principles of the good people of Hausa and Fulani descent, who are law-abiding citizens contributing positively to society. “All lives matter, regardless of ethnicity, religion, or geographical location.

“We appeal to the security agencies and the government to apply caution as they investigate the Uromi incident. It is crucial to ensure that the investigation is thorough, impartial, and fair, and that those found responsible are brought to justice.

“SNTRC reaffirms its commitment to promoting peace, unity, and understanding among Nigeria’s diverse communities. We urge all stakeholders to work together towards a safer and more secure Nigeria, where all citizens can live in peace and harmony.”