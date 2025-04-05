South West APC Publicists mourn departed colleague, Oladunjoye

APC flags

By Dayo Johnson Akure

Publicity Secretaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South West have expressed deep sadness over the sudden passing of their colleague, Alhaji Tunde Oladunjoye.

Oladunjoye died yesterday, Friday, 4 April 2025, in the United Kingdom, after a brief illness.

He was, until his death, the Publicity Secretary of the Ogun State chapter of the party and South West Coordinator of the Conference of APC State Publicity Secretaries.

In a statement by the conference secretary, Alex Kalejaye, he described the news of his demise as shocking and devastating, considering the fact that he looked healthy and sound during our recent meeting.

The departed politician and administrator was a successful journalist, courageous democrat, and loyal member of our great party whose transition at this critical time has left a void that will be difficult to fill.

Kalejaye expressed appreciation to the Governor of Ogun State, His Excellency, Dapo Abiodun, for making frantic and sincere efforts aimed at saving the life of our colleague.

He said that “our thoughts and prayers are with his immediate family, the government and people of Ogun State, and the Muslim community, where he served with uncommon zeal during his lifetime.

The zonal group, which comprises Oyo, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Lagos and Ekiti States, further prayed that Allah would overlook the late Oladunjoye’s errors and grant his soul eternal rest.