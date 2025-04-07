South-South Youths launch coalition, demand review of 13% derivation

By John Alechenu

A coalition of young leaders from the Niger Delta, under the aegis of the South-South Revolutionary Coalition (SOSORC), has called for a comprehensive review of the 13 percent oil derivation formula and the region’s development strategy. The group says this move is essential to address persistent environmental degradation and socioeconomic deprivation in the region.

Speaking during the coalition’s inaugural press briefing in Abuja on Monday, Convener Cicero Afure, Esq., said SOSORC was formed by a new generation of South-South youth with a vision to catalyze transformative development in the region.

“This organization was birthed by a new generation of nationalists from the South-South region of Nigeria,” Afure said. “SOSORC is committed to advocating for a developed and prosperous South-South—envisioning a modern regional bloc comparable to leading oil-producing nations such as Saudi Arabia, Norway, and the United Arab Emirates.”

Afure noted that after extensive review of past struggles and development efforts in the region, the group concluded that existing mechanisms have failed to bring about equitable development. He emphasized the coalition’s stance on championing peaceful, transparent, and forward-thinking advocacy.

The coalition presented a list of demands and resolutions, including: A review of the 13 percent derivation policy to reflect equitable resource allocation. An end to the politicization of development efforts, urging that interventions should be led by credible professionals rather than partisan figures. The restructuring of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), and other related bodies to better align with current realities and community needs.

Environmental restoration efforts, including compensation for oil spill impacts and the revival of degraded farmlands and waterways.

The relocation of operational headquarters of multinational and indigenous oil companies to their respective host states in the Niger Delta to stimulate local development.

Greater emphasis on corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs to support human capital development and critical infrastructure in host communities.

The reopening and development of seaports in Rivers, Delta, and other South-South states to foster economic growth and create job opportunities.

SOSORC also stressed its disassociation from violent methods or illegal activities, reaffirming its commitment to lawful and peaceful engagement.

“The voices of the non-violent, forward-looking youths must be heard,” Afure said. “Any past agreements between former militant leaders and the Federal Government do not reflect the aspirations of the present generation of South-South youths.”

The group commended President Bola Tinubu for establishing the South-South Development Commission (SSDC), urging that young people be given substantive representation within the commission’s leadership and advisory structures.

SOSORC also passed a vote of no confidence in the current NDDC, stating that it has underperformed and failed to meet the expectations of the region. The group called for a full audit and reorganization of the commission and other intervention agencies.

In conclusion, the coalition urged the Federal Government to act swiftly on these demands to prevent further marginalization and unrest. Afure emphasized that failure to address these concerns could lead the group to pursue “all legitimate means” to continue advocating for justice, development, and inclusion for the people of the South-South.